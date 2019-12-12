|
|
Harlingen - Armila Arismendi, age 88, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at her sons residence Tuesday evening on December 10, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, her memory will be cherished forever.
Preceded in death by her husband, Policarpo Arismendi and four sisters, Alice Mares, Mela Rodriguez, Olga Cantu and Lilly De Los Santos, three brothers, Alfredo Leal, Carlos Leal and Edio Leal.
She is survived by her two sons, David Arizmendi (Valerie) and Danny (Elda Ramirez) Arizmendi, Grandchildren, Colleen Kaplan, Shelby (Heather) Arizmendi, Juan Pablo (Kim Charles) Ramirez, Joshua Arizmendi and Crystal (Leroy Lopez) Arizmendi, Great Grandchildren, Heath Logan Kaplan, Janae Arizmendi, Jazell Arizmendi, Marcus I. Lopez, Destinie R. Lopez, Julian Ramirez, Ethan Ramirez and Jaime Ramirez., two sisters, Irma Resendez and Norma Loya. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM Chapel Service at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Pastor Christopher Louhglin of the Cowboy Church officiating. Interment will follow to Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission where she will be laid to rest by her husband.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may send words of comfort to the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 12, 2019