Rio Hondo, TX - Arnoldo Chapa passed away on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born, raised, and lived in Rio Hondo, TX. He was the loving husband of Maricela Chapa with whom he shared 37 1/2 years of marriage together. He is survived by his wife and his 3 Children - Rachel Chapa, Arnoldo Chapa Jr. and Amy Yvette Chapa, his daughter in law Victoria Chapa, and his 3 grandchildren, Elijah Arnoldo Chapa, Violeta Seraphine Chapa, and Rodrigo Vicente Joseph Chapa.
Arnoldo, known simply as Chapa, was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his family knew no bounds. He was born September 11, 1954 and lived to see many historic changes. In the 1970s in his bell bottom pants and button-down shirts he met the love of his life Maricela on his way to the church. They later married on December 26, 1982 and built a life full of love and laughter. He was a man of all trades from picking cotton, to working as a security guard, to driving a school bus, to eventually ending up as a contract plumber, Chapa was a dear colleague and friend to all he came across. Chapa was an avid believer in Jesus Christ and could quote the bible to any person who cared to listen. We believe he left this world knowing he would see eternal glory and his family and friends once again. He loved rooting for his Cowboys (America's Team), attending the Rio Hondo Bobcat Friday night football games, and raising his horns for the Texas Longhorns. He always had a smile and never thought twice about helping others. Mr. Chapa will always be present in the hearts and memories of all who knew him.
A funeral and life celebration will be held at a later date.
You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Arnoldo Chapa at www.thomaegarza.com
.