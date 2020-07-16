1/1
Arnoldo Chapa
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnoldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Hondo, TX - Arnoldo Chapa passed away on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born, raised, and lived in Rio Hondo, TX. He was the loving husband of Maricela Chapa with whom he shared 37 1/2 years of marriage together. He is survived by his wife and his 3 Children - Rachel Chapa, Arnoldo Chapa Jr. and Amy Yvette Chapa, his daughter in law Victoria Chapa, and his 3 grandchildren, Elijah Arnoldo Chapa, Violeta Seraphine Chapa, and Rodrigo Vicente Joseph Chapa.

Arnoldo, known simply as Chapa, was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his family knew no bounds. He was born September 11, 1954 and lived to see many historic changes. In the 1970s in his bell bottom pants and button-down shirts he met the love of his life Maricela on his way to the church. They later married on December 26, 1982 and built a life full of love and laughter. He was a man of all trades from picking cotton, to working as a security guard, to driving a school bus, to eventually ending up as a contract plumber, Chapa was a dear colleague and friend to all he came across. Chapa was an avid believer in Jesus Christ and could quote the bible to any person who cared to listen. We believe he left this world knowing he would see eternal glory and his family and friends once again. He loved rooting for his Cowboys (America's Team), attending the Rio Hondo Bobcat Friday night football games, and raising his horns for the Texas Longhorns. He always had a smile and never thought twice about helping others. Mr. Chapa will always be present in the hearts and memories of all who knew him.

A funeral and life celebration will be held at a later date.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Arnoldo Chapa at www.thomaegarza.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved