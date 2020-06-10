Harlingen - Arnulfo Riojas Cano of Harlingen Texas entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence in Harlingen Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and lived most of his life in Harlingen.
He was born on May 16, 1925 at The Los Indios Ranch, which was located on FM1015 between Edcouch and Mercedes in Hidalgo County to Andres G. Cano and Andrea Riojas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter (Raquel Cano) and two of his siblings (Clotilde Werbiski and Amadeo Cano).
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Eva Rodriguez Cano; children Arnoldo R. Cano (Barb Paulson), Alberto Cano (Hortencia G. Cano), Andres R. Cano & Francisca Padilla his sister; 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our beloved father and husband will be greatly missed and while we feel great sadness for our loss, we also celebrate the lives of all his family members that are reunited once again together in heaven.
He is an Army Veteran and was a POW during WWII. He was in the second wave on Normandy Beach. He was captured by the Germans on 113044 until 050645. He was held in Chemnitz Germany in Stalag 4B, Muhlberg Sachsen # 51-13. He was under Patton's 7th, 79th Infantry Division, 4th Platoon under Bradley.
He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company from 041449 until his retirement on 062686 (37 years). He worked as a Switchman in numerous Central Offices.
He was always among the first to volunteer for projects and led the way with a warm heart, enthusiasm, and hard work. He left this earth contributing an abundance of good deeds to the needy and poor. He made so many friends while doing volunteer work for the catholic church, that we would probably need another page to complete the list.
His community service included the 3rd and 4th Degree of The Knights of Columbus. He was an officer with the Communication Workers of America. He was a Charter member of The Campacuas Cemetery Memorial Foundation which helped restore the Cano Family's 19th century ranch cemetery site between Mercedes and Weslaco. It was subsequently recognized by Hidalgo County and the State of Texas, as a historical site.
Visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen from 1:00pm till 9:00pm, and a Rosary is scheduled from 7:00pm till 9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 departing the funeral home at 9:30am for a 10:00am Mass of Christian burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen Texas. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited at the church service to a maximum capacity of 112 people. Services will conclude at the church.
Special thanks go out to Cima Hospice/Elara Caring Network, his caregivers (Marcelina Galarza, Diana Manzano and Graciela Perez for their support and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Compacuas Cemetery Memorial Foundation, Wreaths Across America, or a charity of your choice. For the Compacuas Cemetery Memorial Foundation or the Wreaths Across America, you can send your donations to:
c/o Arnulfo R. Cano, POBox 532261, Harlingen Texas, 78553
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 10, 2020.