Aroldo Jose Garcia Sr.

Aroldo Jose Garcia Sr. Obituary
Mercedes - Our community and the order of the Purple Heart sadly lost a pillar on Friday, June 7, 2019, when "AJ" passed away at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

"AJ" is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and earned many medals during his years of service including the Purple Heart, Meritorius service medal, Korean service medal, Korean defense medal armed forces expeditionary medal, Korean Armed Forces expeditionary medal. Most recently he dedicated his time in support of the Purple Heart serving as Vice Commander for the State of Texas.

Viewing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 9, 2019
