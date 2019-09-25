Valley Morning Star Obituaries
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church
El Ranchito, TX
View Map
Artemio Cepeda


1936 - 2019
San Benito - Artemio Cepeda Serna 82 was born on November 18, 1936 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandchildren Christopher Hernandez, and Gilbert "Baybz" Cepeda

He is loved and remembered by his surving wife Maria De Jesus Cepeda Martinez; his children: Jose Homero (Juana), Jose Artemio Jr. (Janie), Jose Humberto (Eugenia), Dora E. Esquivel, Manuel (Norma), Norma Hernandez, Sergio (Erica), Liz (Joey) Zepeda Barron, Arturo (Erica). 20 Grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Artemio's family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, September 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at San Ignacio de Loyola Catholic Church in El Ranchito. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Jose H. Cepeda, Juan Carlos Cepeda, Joey Cepeda, Humberto Cepeda, Marco Barron, Jose Armando Cepeda, Arturo Cepeda Jr., Marky Cepeda and Sergio Cepeda Jr.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 25, 2019
