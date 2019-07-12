Harlingen - Arthur Pearce Gee, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. As an incredible husband, father, grandfather and mentor, Art touched the lives of many through the years. He grew up in Yoakum, Texas and spent all of his life in the Lone Star State. Early on in his life, Art knew God had a calling on his life and accepted Christ. After moving to Harlingen, where he would eventually meet his wife Kathy, Art began to minister to young adults by teaching in the Texas Public School System. He taught at Harlingen High School and Coakley Middle School for several years before he chose to temporarily change paths and become an insurance adjuster for Farm Bureau of Cameron County. After some time, Art felt God calling him back to teaching and returned to HCISD as a History and Economics teacher at Alamo High School, which would soon become Harlingen High School South. He was a dedicated member of the church and spent many of his days sharing the Word of God with those around him.



In his spare time, Art enjoyed deep sea fishing and spending time with his wife and kids. He also became involved in the Boy Scouts of America, where he served in multiple leadership roles, including a stint as Scoutmaster for Troop 132 of Harlingen, TX. He was an avid reader of the Bible and embraced God's direction through his studies.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn Gillette Gee of Harlingen, daughter Sarah Olzweski (Jadin), of Bartlesville, OK, son Matthew Gee (Jennifer) of High Point, NC and three beautiful grandchildren, Marlee Harris Olzweski (10), Peyton Elizabeth Gee (7) and Carter Matthew Gee (3).



He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Erma Gee, a sister, Willene Poynor and a son, Jonathan David Gee.



Art's life has touched many throughout the years. His memory and ultimate legacy will live on through the lives of his family, friends and students.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97521 Washington, DC 20090-7251.



