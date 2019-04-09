Harlingen - Arturo Gutierrez 11/07-1925 - 4/07/2019 On April 7, 2019 our beloved husband and father passed on to be with our Lord. He is survived by his wife, Esperanza Gutierrez Alanis and his eight children Minerva G Coronado, San Juanita de los Santos (Roberto) , Irma Segovia (Eduardo), Bertha Alicia Gutierrez, Martha Gutierrez, Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Arturo Gutierrez, Jr (Cristina) and Ricardo Gutierrez (Bianca). He has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



He was a very good example to his family, friends and the community he lived in. He loved his family, his profession and helping others. His dedication and loyalty, satisfaction and pleasure of life with great kindness was commendable. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, spending time with family, telling his adventures of when he was young, and of course his work as a hairstylist where he thoroughly treasured meeting and getting to know many, many people. He lived life his way and leaves many wonderful memories.



A special thank you to the Greater Valley Hospice Alliance and its staff, Dora Cantu, RN, Sylvia Rangel, home health aide, Raquel Ybarra, Social Worker and Pastor Manny.



Services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with viewing from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Rosary and eulogy will be at 7:00 pm on the same day. Interment will be on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the morning with mass. He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Cemetery. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary