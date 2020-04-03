|
|
Harlingen - Arturo Longoria 63, of Harlingen entered into rest March 30, 2020. He was born July 21, 1956 in Harlingen to Jose and Mercedes Longoria. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jose Noe Longoria, Jr.
Arturo is survived by his loving family; his wife, Elvia Vicinaiz; 2 sons, Arturo Longoria, Jr. and David Marshall Longoria; 8 grandchildren; 8 siblings, Edio Longoria, Alfonso Longoria, Carmen Quijano, Elsa L. King, Olga L. Gomez, Oscar Longoria, Maria Alicia Worrel and Maria de la Luz Stevens.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery Veteran's Circle of Honor under the auspices of the American Legion Post #205.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 3, 2020