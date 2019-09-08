|
San Benito, TX - Arturo Padilla, 64, died unexpectedly on September 4, 2019. Although sudden and untimely, he passed peacefully at home in his sleep.
Arturo was born and raised in San Benito, TX, graduating from San Benito High School in 1973, where he was known for his many extra-curricular activities including Greyhound football and FFA. He retired from Exxon in Baytown, TX after over 20 years of service, and later returned to San Benito after retirement as a bus driver for the school district.
He is survived by his parents, Rogerio and Joaquina; his siblings, Alfredo (Anita), Alberto (Llewelyn), Arnoldo (Estela), and Alicia; his children, Julian, Laura, and Arturo Jr; and his grandchildren, Anastasia, Jaydee, Janessa, and Jayla. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Traci Jean, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Arturo had an unparalleled zest and love for life, and he lived each day to the fullest. He enjoyed many travels and ventures throughout the years and will be remembered fondly for his tales and recollections of those times.
Arturo will be dearly missed by his family and friends which he loved above all else. Respects may be paid to the family at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, downtown San Benito, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm, with a prayer service from 7:30-8:00pm, and a private burial for the family to follow.
