Ashley Partida
1993 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Ashley Partida, age 27, went home to be with the Lord July 14, 2020 as the result of a tragic traffic accident. She was born January 27, 1993 in Harlingen, Texas to Ruben Partida and Minerva Garza Partida. Ashley was a graduate of Harlingen High School-North. She loved being on her cell phone and was able to do many things on her device. She was an awesome and fun loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory her, Father, Ruben Partida, Paternal Grandmother, Modesta Partida, paternal aunts and uncles, Richard Partida Jr., Ray David Partida, Maria Elizabeth Partida Garza; maternal aunts and uncles, Gonzalo Garza, Luis Garza, Roberto Garza, Tomas Garza, Miguel Garza, Eliseo Garza, Faustino Garza, Gloria Barrera, Carmen Garza, Olga Garza and Margarita Garza. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday July 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm Sunday evening. Chapel Service will be held on Monday July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddie De La Rosa of La Trinidad Assembly of God Church of Rio Hondo officiating. Interment will follow to Rio Hondo City Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
20
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
You will always be in my heart Uncle Joe Garza. You will be missed dearly.
Joe Garza
Acquaintance
