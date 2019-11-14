|
Harlingen, TX - Audelia "Mary" Meave went home to be with Our Lord and Savior peacefully on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born in Harlingen, October 14, 1950 to Andres and Aurora L. Flores. She attended Harlingen public schools and was a graduate of Harlingen High School Class of 1969 and pursued her education at Pan American University where she graduated with a bachelors in education. She gave back to her community as a longtime teacher and coach for the HCISD for 30 years. Her career began at Coakley Junior High and eventually retired from Harlingen High School after a long tenure with the Harlingen Cardinals as the Varsity girls Volleyball and Track Coach. She made magnificent impacts on her students and athletes, whom she loved so much. Mary was a loyal Harlingen Cardinal fan and she loved the Dallas Cowboys. Cardinal spirit never dies. In this life, Audelia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunt, daughter to her parents and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynaldo Meave and her parents, Andres and Aurora Flores.
She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory her son, Alexis Meave, two grandchildren, Austin Ray Meave and Alexis "Lexi" Rae Meave, her brother, Andy Flores Jr. (Sylvia), and sisters, Angie (Robert) Torres, Alma Flores and Aurora Flores (Gole), nephews and nieces, William Joseph Flores, Janice J. Whitten, Robert Torres Jr., Eric Torres, Denise J. Garcia, Vanessa Escobedo, Annette Escobedo, Michael Escobedo and her four legged son, Toby, whom she adored.
Visitation will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am with a prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday afternoon at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Private inurnment will follow at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Diana Bachman, Eric Torres, Michael Escobedo, Andy Flores Jr., Robert Torres, Herman Dominguez and Victor Solis.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. You may send condolences for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 14, 2019