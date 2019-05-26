Rio Hondo - Aurora Ortega Juarez, 88, of Rio Hondo, TX, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Aurora was born on Sunday, August 10, 1930 to Guadalupe S. Ortega and Santos Ramos Ortega in La Rancheria in Rio Hondo, TX.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ramon Juarez, Sr.; daughter, Trinidad Juarez; siblings, Andrea O. Juarez, Guadalupe (Chato) Ortega, Jr., Anita Ortega, Adela O. Tostado, Eleno Ortega Sr., Oralia O. Robles, Marcelina O. Marin, Roberto Ortega; brothers-in-law, Ricardo Gonzales, Alfredo Torres.



Aurora is survived by her loving children Juan Juarez, Marcelina Juarez, Senaida Juarez, Abel Juarez, Sylvia Juarez, Susana (George) Perez, Ramon Juarez, Jr., Sofia (Pete) Perez, Cris (George) Atkinson. Also left to treasure her memory are her brother, Celso (Malen) Ortega; sisters, Dora Gonzales, Ofelia Torres, and Matilde (Seferino) Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



The Juarez family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock that evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Rio Hondo. Following the mass, Aurora will be laid to rest at Anaquitas Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Leroy Juarez, David Juarez, Abel Juarez, Jr., J J Hernandez, Matthew Weaver, Fidencio Arredondo, Jr., Mateo Arredondo, and Joseph Juarez. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Ramon Juarez, Jr., Abel Juarez, and Juan Juarez.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. (956) 361-9192