Ausencio Martinez Sr.


1982 - 2020
Ausencio Martinez Sr. Obituary
Harlingen - Ausencio Martinez (90) was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He was a resident of Harlingen for over 70 years.

He worked at Sechrist Hall for many years, then started his own roofing business applying his lifetime knowledge and work experience.

As a roofer, he was well known all across the Rio Grande Valley for his honesty and integrity.

Mr. Martinez is preceded in death by his parents Castulo and Maria Martinez; sister, Angela Martinez; and his first wife, Hermeregilda Plata Martinez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Herlinda Olivo Martinez and children: Socorro Martinez (Lorenzo), Maria Herevia, Aydda Aguilar (Gavino),

Rosie Rodriguez, Maria Isabel Lopez, Claudia Esthela Andrade (Samuel), Irma Yolanda Garza (Michael), Maribel Cantu (Pablo), Ausencio (Ace) Martinez, Jr (Miriam),

Angel Jesus Martinez, and Linda Sauceda (Juan), 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Ausencio (Ace) Martinez, Jr, Angel Jesus Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Cristobal Luis Lopez, Fabian Rex Cruz Pizano, Nicholas Joel Rivera,

Samuel Ray Rivera, and Brandon B. Cantu.

Honorary pallbearers: Juan Sauceda, Jr, Pablo Cantu III, Ramiro Rodriguez, and Gavino E Aguilar.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 9, 2020
