Harlingen - B. Bruce Snider, 89 was living in Harlingen, TX when he quietly passed in his sleep July 23rd at 2:30pm, in the care and loving supervision at Treasure Hills Residential Care Home.
Born on January 13th, 1931 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Haskell and Fannie Snider. He was the youngest of six children: two brothers and three sisters.
Bruce served aboard the USS Curtiss AV-4 as dental tech where he participated in "Operation Castle" Atomic tests at the Marshall Islands. He met his wife Catherine, on March 10, 1951 in Milwaukee when he was stationed at the Great Lakes Navy Base. They were married in Cedarburg, WI at First Immanuel Lutheran on October 24th, 1953.
After graduating with a Master of Educations and Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas State College in Commerce, TX; They moved to Santa Rosa in 1959 where Bruce taught Ag, then moved to Harlingen in 1961. There Bruce taught at Harlingen High School from1961 thru the 1970's, before eventually protecting the fields of Texas as an entomologist. Both Bruce and Catherine were avid members of their church St. John Lutheran Church. In retirement, Bruce enjoyed having "Bored Meetings" at Whataburger to share a new joke or story and reminiscing with his fellow bored members he worked with. He enjoyed socializing and loved nothing more than getting you to smile.
Bruce is survived by his son Bryan (wife Jackie) Maynardville, TN, granddaughter Katrin (husband Clarence) Minneapolis, MN, brother James (wife Sherry) Oberheu, Cedarburg, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Grant, and his wife Catherine.
Bruce loved to fish, tell jokes and solve puzzles. But most of all he loved good company and sharing a laugh with those he met.
Visitation hours will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday July 29th, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday July 30th at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. John Lutheran Church in San Benito.
The family wishes to thank Yvette Cano for the home, caring staff, and compassion provided in her "Cano Home". Also, special thanks to Jesse Alaniz for all the extra love and support provided.
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.