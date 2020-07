Harlingen - Visitation hours will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday July 29th, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 30th at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito. The interment will be live-streamed on the Mont Meta Memorial Park Facebook page.You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com