1/1
Baleriano Rivera
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Baleriano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Baleriano Rivera, 88, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born March 23, 1932 in San Benito, TX to Matias and Paula Rivera. Also known as V. C. Rivera, he was a masonry contractor for over 40 years. Baleriano is preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Eduardo Rivera, Jr. and Isaias Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Rivera; his children, Eliazar Rivera, Eddie (Belinda) Rivera, Estella (Johnny) Serrato, Elizabeth (Joey) De La Cerda; 19 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 1:00PM until 9:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Abundant Life Church at 10:00AM with burial to follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved