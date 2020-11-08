Harlingen - Baleriano Rivera, 88, of Harlingen entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born March 23, 1932 in San Benito, TX to Matias and Paula Rivera. Also known as V. C. Rivera, he was a masonry contractor for over 40 years. Baleriano is preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons, Eduardo Rivera, Jr. and Isaias Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lou Rivera; his children, Eliazar Rivera, Eddie (Belinda) Rivera, Estella (Johnny) Serrato, Elizabeth (Joey) De La Cerda; 19 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 1:00PM until 9:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Abundant Life Church at 10:00AM with burial to follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.