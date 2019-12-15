|
|
Hurst, TX - Barbara Ann Purdy went to her heavenly home on November 30, 2019. She is survived by her sister Carol Purdy Flynn, niece Katherine Ann Flynn-Hartman, and nephew Christopher Daniel Flynn.
Barbara was born in Harlingen, Texas on October 9, 1934 to Edna Mae and Arthur Daniel Purdy. After high school, Barbara attended North Texas State College in Denton, Texas. Later she attended Southern Methodist University and received a Masters Degree in Liberal Arts. She was trained as a Reading Recovery Teacher. Barbara taught school for 40 years in various school districts; including Downey, California, Spring Branch ISD in Houston, Arlington ISD, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. She fulfilled various roles in her career; Elementary and Special Education, as well as teaching developmental learning in juvenile detention facilities after she retired.
During her 85 years, Barbara traveled extensively; visiting over 20 countries is Europe as well as Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Being raised in a musical family, Barbara cherished playing the piano and also enjoyed a lifelong love of all the arts; from museums and symphony halls to Christmas choirs and Broadway plays. As a person who called Dallas, TX home for many years, she loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys!
The family will have a private graveside service handled by Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 15, 2019