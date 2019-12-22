Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Cooper


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Cooper Obituary
Harlingen - Barbara Cooper, 98, passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, November 15, 2019 in her home at Valley View Senior Living.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Cooper and her younger sister, Lorraine Sells. Barbara was born in Des Moines, IA on May 19, 1921. Tom and Barbara were married in 1945 and had one daughter, Susan. When they retired in 1973, they came to the valley and made their home in Harlingen, TX.

Barbara loved to play Bridge and worked for and earned a Silver Life Master in Duplicate Bridge. She loved singing in church choirs, doing crossword puzzles, feeding her beloved hummingbirds and looking for seashells on the beach. Barbara was a telephone operator the night Pearl Harbor was bombed and she said the boards lit up when everyone started calling each other. In her final years, she and her only daughter, Susan, spent hours together working jigsaw puzzles. She was always ready to tell a joke or story, share a laugh and bring someone a smile. She made many friends that she cherished.

Her family includes her daughter, Susan (James) Price, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Her family will be forever grateful for Valley View Assisted Living and Cima Hospice caregivers who encircled her with their love and attention and became a vital and essential part of her loving family.

Plans are pending for a celebration of life after the holidays.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -