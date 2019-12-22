|
|
Harlingen - Barbara Cooper, 98, passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, November 15, 2019 in her home at Valley View Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Cooper and her younger sister, Lorraine Sells. Barbara was born in Des Moines, IA on May 19, 1921. Tom and Barbara were married in 1945 and had one daughter, Susan. When they retired in 1973, they came to the valley and made their home in Harlingen, TX.
Barbara loved to play Bridge and worked for and earned a Silver Life Master in Duplicate Bridge. She loved singing in church choirs, doing crossword puzzles, feeding her beloved hummingbirds and looking for seashells on the beach. Barbara was a telephone operator the night Pearl Harbor was bombed and she said the boards lit up when everyone started calling each other. In her final years, she and her only daughter, Susan, spent hours together working jigsaw puzzles. She was always ready to tell a joke or story, share a laugh and bring someone a smile. She made many friends that she cherished.
Her family includes her daughter, Susan (James) Price, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Her family will be forever grateful for Valley View Assisted Living and Cima Hospice caregivers who encircled her with their love and attention and became a vital and essential part of her loving family.
Plans are pending for a celebration of life after the holidays.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 22, 2019