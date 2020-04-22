|
|
Houston/Harlingen - Barbara Haney Sesler, 86, entered into rest on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Houston Texas. She passed away peacefully of natural causes during her stay at Copperfield Healthcare and Rehab.
Barbara was born November 19, 1933 in Raymondville, Texas to Mryl and Matthew Robert (Mac) Haney. She spent her youth growing up on a farm in San Perlita, Texas and graduated from San Perlita High School. She also attend Baylor University.
Barbara married George "Bill" Sesler on August 6, 1954. They were married 54 years until his death on July 14, 2008.
Barbara is survived by her children; Mike (Lynn) Sesler of New Orleans LA, Kathy Bailey of Nederland TX, Gail (George) Thigpen of Houston TX, and Rob (Mary) Sesler of Harlingen TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Marcus Sesler, Danielle Bailey, Michelle (Shaun) Boudreaux, Matthew Sesler and two beautiful great granddaughters, Bailey and Brynn Boudreaux.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Funeral Home- Cypress Creek in Houston, Texas. There will be no services at this time. For those desiring to do so, donations can be made to a .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 22, 2020