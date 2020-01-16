|
Harlingen - Barbara Yvonne Newby Hausenfluck, 83 went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home with family. She was born March 27, 1936 to Howell and Nina Newby in Mercedes, Texas. She was married to Jacob Dewitt "JD" Hausenfluck for fifty-nine years. She became sole owner of JD Electric Inc. after his passing. She is preceded in death also by her parents and a sibling Glenda Hal Newby. She is survived by her brother Glenn Howell Newby of Harlingen; son, Terry Hausenfluck & Dolleen of Bryan; Daughters, Beverly Gilday & Lane of La Feria and Glyna Johnson & Martin of Harlingen; grandchildren, Lance Hausenfluck & Megan of College Station, Heath Hausenfluck & Carey of Singleton, Jason Johnson & Rachel of Huntsville, Amanda Johnson of Huntsville, Terra Bissett & Wesley of College Station; great grandchildren, Sadie Leigh Hausenfluck of College Station, Kimber Mae Hausenfluck of Singleton, Audrey Eliza Bissett of College Station, Mia Grace Hausenfluck of College Station, and Baby Bissett of College Station. Yvonne believed in service and giving to others and for many years she taught the two and three year old Sunday school class at First Christian Church of Harlingen. She was a member of the Gideons Auxiliary. One of her beloved tasks was to present white Gideon Bibles at the Valley Baptist Medical Center School of Vocational Nursing graduation. Visitation and viewing hours will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with family present from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Heavenly Grace Chapel A in La Feria, Texas. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 18,2020 at 10:00 am in Heavenly Grace Chapel A with Pastor Mark Coppins, First Christian Church of Harlingen officiating. Viewing will be available prior to the service only. Burial will follow in Heavenly Grace Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Lance Hausenfluck, Heath Hausenfluck, Jason Johnson, Wesley Bissett, Perry Newby, Jay Newby, Clifford Peters and Cheyenne Ruebush. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Harlingen First Christian Church Elders and the Gideon members. Special thanks to Alicia Gonzales, Kindred Hospice staff, APC Home Health Service, and Employees of JD Electric for their care and support during this time of need. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, a Dignity Funeral Provider. (956) 797-5500.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 16, 2020