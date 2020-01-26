|
Harlingen - Barton (Buddy) Nott of Harlingen, Texas died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of a heart attack at his home at the age of 72.
Born in Austin to Barton (Jr) and Mary Lou Nott on December 5, 1947, Barton was raised in Harlingen, Texas with his two younger brothers. A graduate of HHS, Barton attended a number of Universities and Colleges before returning to Harlingen with his family where he was first the contract programmer for HCISD and later the manager of Phillis Jo's Tot-to-Teen clothing store. Subsequent to that Barton had been a preacher, youth minister, church choir director, the warehouse manager for Fleming Foods and the National Point of Sale Manager for Church's Chicken in San Antonio. After eventually returning to Harlingen, he worked with the family CPA practice as a Certified Public Bookkeeper.
In Harlingen, Barton had been in Jaycees, Sunday School teacher and director and a member of Harlingen Proud, most notably with their Theater Productions. An All-State Bass in High School, Barton had a lifelong love of music and was a singer for the South Texas Chorale for a number of years.
Barton had numerous interests and hobbies but his greatest concentration was on reading and particularly writing as an aspiring author in several genres. Barton took great pleasure from connecting with old friends and making new ones on Facebook.
Barton is survived by his mother, Mary Louise Nott of Harlingen; his brother Michael (Sherry) Nott of Dale, Texas; Robert (Deborah) Nott of Harlingen; his three children, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephew.
The family sincerely thanks the several doctors who helped him so much with his conditions.
Honorary Pallbearers are his Facebook Dinner friends, which brought him so much joy. There will be a family visitation Saturday, February 1st, at 1:00 P.M. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make contributions to Barton's favorite charities: Gideon's International, St Jude, or the .
