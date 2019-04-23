|
Harlingen - Baudel Villarreal, age 58, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019. Baudel was born April 20, 1961 to Rita Villarreal and Guadalupe Villarreal.
Baudel loved music, dancing and the Houston Texans.
Baudel is survived by his wife, Rosa Villarreal; daughter Jessica Villarreal (Alejandro Vargas); and daughter Amanda Villarreal ( Jesus Gamboa); mother Rita Villarreal; granddaughter Desiree Varela, granddaughter Denaee Varela, granddaughter Alexa Vargas, granddaughter Jaylee Gamboa and granddaughter Mia Gamboa.
Baudel was preceded in death by; father Guadalupe Villarreal.
A visitation for Baudel will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary will occur Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, La Feria, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 23, 2019