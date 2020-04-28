|
Harlingen - Beda G. Torres 86, of Harlingen entered into rest Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born December 9, 1933 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico to Manuel and Maria Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Jose (Little Joe) Martinez III. Beda leaves behind to cherish her memory, 4 daughters, Sylvia Esquivel, Blanca (James) Albers, Isabel Torres, Lucy (Joe) Martinez; 1 son, Jose Torres, Jr.; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She also leaves behind her sister, Lucia Garcia and brother, Manuel Garcia.
Beda worked very hard to take care of her family all her life. She was a wonderful mother and was very much loved by her grandchildren who knew her as "Wela".
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 28, 2020