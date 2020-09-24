1/1
Belinda Fernandez
1969 - 2020
La Feria TX. - Belinda Fernandez, age 51, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Belinda was born May 25, 1969 to Maria Fernandez and Alfredo Fernandez.

Belinda was preceded in death by father Alfredo Fernandez.

She is survived by her mother Maria Fernandez; sisters Maria Elena Fernandez and Mellisa Fernandez; and nieces Alyssa Leigh de la Rosa, Danielle Nicole de la Rosa, and nephew Nicholas Andrew de la Rosa.

Belinda loved her family and pets dearly and enjoyed sports.

A visitation for Belinda will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. with a rosary to occur at 7:00 PM. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. with burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.

The Fernandez family would like to send a special "Thank you" to her doctor and family friend, Cynthia Luna Salazar, M.D. and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
26
Burial
11:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
