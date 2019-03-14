|
|
Harlingen - Belinda M. Sanchez, 50 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brothers Eleazar Sanchez and Apolonio G. Sanchez, Jr.
She is survived by her parents Ana M. Sanchez of Harlingen and Apolonio G. Sanchez, Sr. of Santa Rosa; her 2 sons Michael Cepeda of San Antonio and Eli David Conde of Harlingen; her siblings Edelmiro (Maria) Sanchez, Eliberto (Nilda) Sanchez of Harlingen and Eloy Sanchez of McAllen; numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held today, Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 12:00 noon-9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. All services will conclude this evening with a cremation to follow.
The Sanchez family would like to Thank the Rudy Garza Funeral Home, Inc. Staff for their services.
Belinda is loved and will be missed by her family and true friends.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2019