Berna Cano "Bernabe" Martinez
1928 - 2020
Harlingen - Berna "Bernabe" Cano Martinez 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday August 18, 2020. He worked over 40 years in the Golf industry and was an avid golfer. Berna will always be remembered for his funny sense of humor and his love for the Dallas Cowboys. Berna is preceded in death by his Wife Aurora Martinez and by his Mother Josefina Martinez and Father Antonio Martinez and his Daughter Carolina Martinez and his Son in law Joe Puente. Berna is survived by sons Reynaldo Martinez; Bernabe Martinez Jr.; Rolando Martinez (Anita); Eddie Martinez (Candice) and daughters Alma Mendoza (Greg); Linda Gonzales; and Leticia Martinez (Emilio Medrano). Berna also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A visitation for Berna will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass services will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM following burial services at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
