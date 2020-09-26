1/1
Bernardino G. Perez
1933 - 2020
Sebastian - Bernardino G. Perez, 87, entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2020 at his residence in Sebastian, Texas. He was born on May 20, 1933 in Gillett, Texas to Jorge Perez and Trinidad Guajardo Perez.

Berny (AKA Baldo or California) was a 1953 Lyford High School graduate. After high school, he joined the US Army where he went to jump school and graduated as a paratrooper. After returning home, he married Viola C. Perez. He was a barber in Lyford for 57 years. He also spent 20 years as the housing supervisor for TSTI/TSTC. Berny was considered one of the last surviving pillars of his community. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Viola C. Perez, sons, Gabriel B. Perez and Damian Perez, daughter, Cecilia Perez Galvan, grandchildren, Hector Hernandez III, Vanessa H. Salazar, Lynette Marie Hernandez, and Marco Antonio Hernandez, five great grandchildren, and brother, Eliseo Perez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jorge Perez and Trinidad Guajardo Perez, and siblings, Carmen Perez, Pedro Perez, Faustina Gonzalez, Ascencion Gonzales, and Maria Vasquez.

Visitation will be held today, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. till 9:00 P.M. and will resume on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. till 9:00 P.M. with a holy rosary recited both nights at 7:00 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Hector Hernandez III, Marco Antonio Hernandez, Benny Perez, Chris Galvan, Gabriel Perez, and Damian Perez.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.





Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
