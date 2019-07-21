Harlingen - Berta C. Alvarez passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 in Harlingen, TX. Berta was born in Harlingen to Guadalupe and Eduardo Cardenas.



Berta is survived by her husband of 75 years Alfredo P. Alvarez; son Al (Minnie) Alvarez Jr.; son Ron (Brenda) Alvarez; Eloy (Margaret) Alvarez; and daughter Mary Bertha (Omar) Cano; She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Darlene Alvarez Buck, Debbie Alvarez, Gina Cano Monreal, Omar Adrian Cano, Amanda Montemayor, Monique Ruiz, Jordan Esquivel, Andres Alvarez, and Eric Alvarez; 13 great grandchildren, Brittani (Jeff) Amato, Alexandra Buck, Haile Buck, Girmay Buck, Taylor Buck, Maya Monreal, Marcus Monreal, Gabriel Cano, Cristian Cano, Diego Montemayor, Esteban Montemayor, Addison Ruiz, Graison Ruiz, Andres Evan Alvarez, Easton Jax Esquivel, and Eleazar Esquivel Jr.; 2 great great grandchildren Addison Amato and Eleanor Amato.



Berta was a homemaker all her married life to her husband and her children she enjoyed embroidering, shopping and going to casinos with her husband to gamble.



Berta is preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Eduardo Cardenas; granddaughter Denise Marie Alvarez; and 3 brothers.



Visitation for Berta will be on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 1 PM to 9 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, TX. A mass will take place Monday July 22, 2019 at 1 PM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito.



The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Lisa Spear Salazar and her staff, especially Olga, Elvia and Priscilla.