Harlingen - Berta M. Tristan 96, of Harlingen entered into rest March 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. She was born October 28, 1923 in Harlingen to Francisco and Mariana Mendoza.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Antonio Tristan, Sr.; daughter, Flora T. Medrano; sisters, Amelia Caranza, Guadalupe Denehy, Elena Mares and her brother, Jose Mendoza.
Berta leaves behind to cherish her memory, 2 sons, Diego (Vicky) Tristan, Sr. and Antonio (Nelida) Tristan, Jr.; 2 daughters, Herlinda T. (Jose G) Rincones, Sr. and Mary (Richard) Siller, Sr.; 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dora Mendez.
A loving mother and homemaker, Berta was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her hobbies included gardening and sewing and she especially loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will begin Sunday at 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 with a chapel service at 1:00 PM and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Reynoso and staff, Retama Manor staff and Greater Valley Hospice nurses for the care and kindness they provided.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 29, 2020