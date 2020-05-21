San Benito - Bertha M. Weaver, 84, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A native of Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico, Bertha was born to Alfredo Medrano and Maria de los Angeles Delgado on June 7, 1935.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique Weaver, Jr and her parents, Alfredo and Maria de los Angeles Medrano.
Left to treasure her memory are her sons, Enrique M. Weaver and Alfredo M. Weaver; siblings, Adan Medrano, Maria Dolores Medrano, Julia Ester Medrano, Maria Rebeca Medrano, Rosa Hilda Medrano, and Blanca Nely Medrano; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Thursday evening. Graveside service and interment will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Enrique M. Weaver, Eduardo Gallegos, Adan Medrano, and Glen Cain.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, everyone is required to wear a facemask while in the funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 21, 2020.