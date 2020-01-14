|
La Feria - Beth Oneida Coffin, of La Feria, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in her home with her loving Daughter-In-Law Irene Davila Coffin by her side.
Beth was born on December 13, 1925 to Wilburn J. Brown and Nina Mae Kyle in Ocoee, Tennessee. Beth moved to Harlingen, Texas after high school and began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone. After training, she became an operator for the Harlingen Division which covered part of the lower Rio Grande Valley. On October 6, 1950 she married Robert Ross Coffin from Edinburg, Texas at The First Methodist Church in Harlingen.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Stephen Coffin, sisters, Evelyn (Ken) Martin, Margaret Sizer, and brother, Wendell E. Brown. She is survived by her step-children, Robert Ross Coffin, Jr., Candace Coffin Moloney (Jim) and her dedicated care-giver, friend, and daughter-in-law Irene Davila Coffin along with nephews, nieces, step-grandchildren and step-great -grandchildren.
Beth lived in Edcouch during the 1950's and 60's where her husband, Bob, owned Edcouch-Elsa Auto Supply. Beth returned to work for Southwestern Bell in Mercedes after several years leave, and retired with over 30 years of service. Beth enjoyed retirement...traveling to see friends and family in both the US and Mexico. Beth loved going to Arturo's restaurant in Progresso, her favorite place to eat, working in her yard, reading and discussing South Texas History as well as reading every Paper Back Western she could get her hands on. Beth was a good golfer in her earlier years. After a few years of retirement, she went to work for General Telephone as a part-time employee. Then after a couple years of work, Beth decided retirement life was the way to go! Working in her yard, spending time with family, friends and watching sports. We are blessed she was able to enjoy a full life until a few years ago when her health started to decline.
We are thankful for Irene Davila Coffin and her family for all for their love, support and care that they gave our step-mom during her years of declining health.
We Thank You Lord for Her Life!!!
If you decide to give a memorial please give to .
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 14, 2020