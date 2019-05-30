La Feria - Betty Ann Lievens, 92, died on Tuesday May 28, 2019.



She was born on January 24, 1927 in Pueblo, Colorado to Louis and Anna Pugel. Her three sisters were Edith, Mary, Helen, and Dorothy.



Betty graduated from Weslaco High in 1945 and obtained a Nursing Degree (RN) in San Antonio, Texas.



Betty married Howard D. Lievens at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas. There were eight children in the Lievens family: Lorraine, Sharon, Steve, Mary, John, Linda, Judy, and Anita.



Betty was preceded in death by Mary Helen (sister), John (son 1978) and Howard (husband 1997).



The family wishes to thank Yoli Lievens, daughter-in-law, for her unwavering love, care, and companionship for almost 25 years. We also thank the doctors and staff at Family Practice, Dr. Vijian Dhevan, and Health Care Unlimited, especially their nurses Bianca Ramos and Ann Flores.



The family recognizes all the good works from Fr. Amador Garza, Fr. Tom Pincilli, and Pastor Chris Hall from Pastoral Services at VBMC.



On behalf of our family, we thank all friends and relatives for prayers that were offered.



A Rosary will be held on Thursday evening 5-30-19 at 7:00pm at the Heavenly Grace Chapel.



The Catholic Mass will be held on Friday 5-31-19 at 2:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria with interment to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.



Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Memorial Park (956) 797-5614. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary