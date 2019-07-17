Lyford - It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Jean Herring announces that she passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a loving wife to Jimmy, cherished mother of Susan, and the absolute best Nana to Chrissy, Regan, and Winston.



From an early age, Betty devoted her life to Jesus Christ and made sure to show everyone around her His love. She would always say "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." We find comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain, but rejoicing in Heaven. We all know how passionate she was about flowers and gardening, but we kindly ask in lieu of flowers, that you please write us your fondest memories with her so we can treasure them forever. Betty wanted her family and friends to know that she loved you all deeply.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Herring, daughter, Susan Tate, grandchildren, Christina (James), Jude, Saoirse Eveline Dunn, Regan Tate (Edward Hunt), Leighton Hunt, Winston Tate, Mike Peeples, Buddy Peeples, Bubba Peeples, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eveline Peeples and Barbara and Debbie Shewmaker. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00AM.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 17, 2019