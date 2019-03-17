Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Betty Jean Ripley Goodman


1930 - 2019
Betty Jean Ripley Goodman Obituary
11/23/1930 – 03/04/2019 - Betty Goodman went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 after a period of declining health. She is now with her beloved husband Johnny who preceded her in 2013.

She is survived by her son John R. Goodman and daughter-in-law Susan of Raleigh, NC, her daughter Jeannie Burns of Harlingen, TX, her daughter Linda Bull and son-in-law Billy of LA Feria, TX, her grandchildren Wendy Goodman Jakobovits of Matthews, NC and Chad Bull of Austin, TX and great grandchildren Katie Jakobovits and Gavin Bull.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Betty was also a long time employee of Sears Roebuck and a former owner of Vogue Florists in Harlingen which she ran with her mother Jimmie Ripley. She is remembered for her friendly and caring nature.

A memorial service will be held in The Texas Room at Golden Palms Retirement Center on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to the in remembrance of her.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 17, 2019
