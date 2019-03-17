11/23/1930 – 03/04/2019 - Betty Goodman went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 after a period of declining health. She is now with her beloved husband Johnny who preceded her in 2013.



She is survived by her son John R. Goodman and daughter-in-law Susan of Raleigh, NC, her daughter Jeannie Burns of Harlingen, TX, her daughter Linda Bull and son-in-law Billy of LA Feria, TX, her grandchildren Wendy Goodman Jakobovits of Matthews, NC and Chad Bull of Austin, TX and great grandchildren Katie Jakobovits and Gavin Bull.



She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Betty was also a long time employee of Sears Roebuck and a former owner of Vogue Florists in Harlingen which she ran with her mother Jimmie Ripley. She is remembered for her friendly and caring nature.



A memorial service will be held in The Texas Room at Golden Palms Retirement Center on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to the in remembrance of her.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 17, 2019