Betty Jo (Crotchett) Prentiss
1928 - 2020
Corpus Christi - Betty Jo Prentiss passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, only 4 days away from her 92nd birthday. She was born on December 4, 1928 in Harlingen, Texas, to Tom and Josie Crotchett. Betty met Jack Prentiss in 1952, they were wed on February 12, 1953, and moved to Corpus Christi shortly thereafter. Their marriage lasted 62 years until Jack's death.

Betty was an avid hunter; starting at the age of 12 with her father and continuing with her husband, Jack, who also loved to hunt. Betty and Jack liked to travel, and through the years visited many different countries around the world. Besides enjoying the unique places and scenery, they collected butterflies in many of these countries. They had a large worldwide collection of butterflies that they donated to the South Texas Botanical Gardens in Corpus Christi.

She is survived by 4 nieces and 1 nephew, several grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mont Meta Cemetery, San Benito, Texas. Memorial donations for the Butterfly House may be made in Betty's name to the South Texas Botanical Gardens at 8545 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mont Meta Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mont Meta Memorial Park
26170 State Highway 345
San Benito, TX 785867351
9563993097
