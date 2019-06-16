San Benito, Texas - Betty Jo Wakefield Kilgore from San Benito, TX passed peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2019. She was 86 years old. Betty spent the last seven years of her life at Martha's Care home, surrounded by loving caregivers.



Betty was born on January 20, 1933 on the family ranch in Uvalde, TX to James Clyde Wakefield and Elsie Weaver Wakefield. She was joined by younger brother Thomas a few years later.



She married Riley Gerald Kilgore on December 25, 1956 in Uvalde, TX. They took a wedding trip to Monterrey, Mexico. He preceded her in death in 2012.



Betty graduated from Uvalde High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Arts from Southwest Texas Junior College. Later in life, she also earned her Esthetician's license.



Betty was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grand-mother. Spending time with her family and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, dining at Rancho Viejo Country Club, Olive Garden, Las Vegas Cafe, Longhorn Cattle Company, and Richard's, as well as style shows and modeling for the Lo-Ree Dress Shop. She was a regular at Christmas parties for the Bert Ogden dealerships. She was known around San Benito for her cooking, especially her specialty Sloppy Joe's at Kilgore's 777 snack bar. In addition to her family, she adored her pet Beagles.



Betty is survived by her 3 sons, Roland Clyde Kilgore, James Riley (Melissa) Kilgore, Michael Edward (Leslie) Kilgore, grandchildren Ashely Marie (Zach) Zurek, Chelsea Nicole Kilgore and fiance Jacob McLaughlin, Allyson Jolee Kilgore, Michael James Kilgore, Ryan Michael Kilgore, great-grand daughter baby Zoe Olivia Zurek, and brother Thomas Wakefield.



The family would like to thank Martha Gaytan of Martha's Care Home and her staff, Eneida Rodriguez, Dora Balthazer, and Aracely Islas for their years of dedicated service to Betty. They treated her like family and loved her as their own. They would also like to thank Greater Valley Hospice and their staff, Delma Cox, Rev. Portillo, Ana Ramirez, and several other nurses.



After a private family burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am.



Honorary pall bearers are Roland Kilgore, James Kilgore, Mike Kilgore, Michael Kilgore, Ryan Kilgore, Bobby Hance, and Shannon Sullivan.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or the Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550.



You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary