La Feria - Betty L. Rand, 94, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1925 in Des Moines, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Rand, Jr., her step-son Ronald Douglas Gauld, and step-son James Bruce Gauld.
She is survived by her daughter, Koreen Mefferd of La Feria, Texas, her step-daughter Debbie (Jerry) Garland of Des Moines, Iowa, numerous step-grandchildren and cousins.
Betty and her husband Pete moved to the Valley in 1987. In her younger years, she was an avid golfer and golfed until she was 80.
She was very proud of her volunteer work with VBMC. Betty was a volunteer from 2003 until 2015. She was VBMC's first Volunteer of the Year.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 31, 2020.