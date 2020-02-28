|
Harlingen - Betty Lou McAlister passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 with loved ones by her side. She was born May 20, 1930 in Harlingen Texas to Ada and William McElwain and was a lifelong resident of the Stuart Place area.
She attended Pan American University and was employed for several years by Sears Roebuck in the Credit Department where she was a treasured co-worker to many.
Betty was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Johnnie McAlister, her parents, her sisters Elnora, Billie, Patricia, Wanda and her brother, Arthur. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Burns (Jim+), Donna Mehaffey (Mark), and her son Mark, her grandchildren, Diane Moore (Rick), Jimmy Burns (Whitney), Cindy Ozuna (David), Randall Mehaffey (Alisha), great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kylie Moore, Mallory and Adison Ozuna, Scarlett Mehaffey and great great grandson Kaiden, nieces Leona, Pelma, Dana, Ann and Debby, and sister in law Barbara McElwain.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29th from 1 till 2pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3pm at Mont Meta Memorial Park with Lay Pastor Katharine officiating.
'Granny Betty Lou' will be remembered as a special lady with a gentle soul, a loving heart of gold and of course, her sunny disposition.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 28, 2020