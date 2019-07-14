Home

Blanca Garcia


1965 - 1965
Blanca Garcia Obituary
Harlingen - Blanca Garcia 53, of Harlingen entered into rest July 11, 2019. She was born July 19, 1965 to Eulalio and Ester Garcia.

Blanca is survived by her loving children; Victor Garcia, Desiree Izaguirre, Tomas Izaguirre, Pamela Diaz, Joshua Garcia and Bianca Jaramillo; 14 grandchildren; parents, Eulalio and Ester Garcia; 2 sisters, Jacqueline Garcia and Anabel Garcia and 2 brothers, George and Victor Medrano.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 14, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
