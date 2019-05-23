San Benito - Blanca Rodriguez, age 71, of San Benito passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 21, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Blanca was a devout Catholic who grew up in San Benito and was a proud graduate of Pan American University Summa Cum Laude. She was a school teacher for over 45 years with SBISD. She had a passion for teaching and touched many lives during her career.



Blanca is survived by three children; son Michael James Rodriguez (Susan) of Victoria, TX; daughter Audra Lynn Rodriguez of San Benito, TX; and son Rodney Eleno Rodriguez (Vanessa) of Harlingen, TX; grandchildren, Sinjin and Mia Rodriguez; brother Hector Gutierrez, Jr. (Bertha) of Harlingen, TX and numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



She is predeceased by her father, Hector Gutierrez; mother, Fidela Gutierrez; brother, Humberto Gutierrez and her husband, Eleno G. Rodriguez.



Visitation will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1300 Combes St. San Benito from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm in the evening. Memorial mass will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be Hector Gutierrez III, David Gutierrez, Aaron Gutierrez, Jerome Gonzales, Enrique Ibarra and Vidal Rodriguez Jr. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary