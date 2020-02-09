|
Harlingen - Blanca Rosa Morin Aguilar 4/8/70-2/6/2020
Our Beloved mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, cancer fighter, and friend Blanca Aguilar, 49, entered into eternal rest February 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Blanca was born April 8, 1970 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas Mexico to Manuel Morin and Rosa (Lopez) Morin.
She loved gardening, cooking, baking, knitting, and crocheting, She loved taking her boys to the beach and playing in the sand. She loved her job as a teacher at Ninos Head Start and loved all her coworkers. Above all she loved her family, always putting family first all of her life.
Blanca was so creative, which helped her in all her ventures in life whether personal or professionally. She was the owner of two businesses including her own daycare. Blanca was a very hardworking person and fought cancer with such courage until the very end.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother Manuel Morin Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved mother, husband Abel Aguilar, her sons David, Victor, Isaiah, Zephaniah, Mateo, Jose Luis, and Francisco. Her siblings-Maria Rita Falcon, Blanca Delia Dominguez, Maria Lara, Jose Nicanor Morin, Hortencia Rodriguez, Sanjuanita Garcia, Margarita Cervantes, Martin Carlos Morin, Maria Alvina Davis, Guillermo Morin.
A gathering of friends and family will be Monday February 10, 2020 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. All funeral services will conclude Monday evening.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 9, 2020