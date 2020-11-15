Harlingen - Bobby Jack Settles, age 66, entered peacefully into heaven on November 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Archie Settles and his mother, Ruth Lucetta Gibson. He is survived by his stepmother, Dea Settles; his brothers, David Settles and Michael Settles; his wife, Robin Hobbs; and his children, Paloma Settles, Robert Settles, and Marisol Settles, whom he shared with Claudia Barrera. Bobby was a notable hunting and fishing sportsman with a genuine love for nature. Among his other passions were surfing and Mexican culture. He loved to cook and entertain guests with some of the most interesting "big fish" stories you have ever heard. Bobby's unique personality will be missed dearly by those that knew him. His ashes will be scattered off the coast of South Padre Island.



