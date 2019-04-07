Mission - Bunny Gilbert Burns, age 83, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by family on March 23, 2019. She was born October 23, 1935 in Raymondville, Texas to Kenneth and Vivian Gilbert. They preceded her in death as did her only sibling Sidney Gilbert. Bunny was preceded in death also by her ex-husband Bill Burns in 2012. Dearly loved by all, Bunny is survived by her three sons and their families: Chris (Margaret) Burns, Sandy (Leslie) Burns, and Kent (Virginia) Burns. Bunny aka "Granbunny" will be missed by her grandchildren Luke Burns of Houston, Dylan Burns of Brownsville, Zack (Dominique) of Lafayette, Colorado; Matthew (Tiffany) Burns of Lytle, Texas; Logan Burns of McAllen, and Bailey Burns of Houston. Bunny grew up in Raymondville and married Bill Burns in 1955. She and Bill raised their sons on their farmland outside of Raymondville for many years before moving to McAllen. She was a homemaker, piano player, great dancer, fisherman, and storyteller. Bunny was fun-loving and



athletic, and whatever she set her mind to accomplish she seemed to do well. She made the best Texas chocolate sheet cake ever. Bunny was a member of First Baptist Church of McAllen, Texas. She loved the Lord and He sustained her through the hardship of cancer. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Bunny's faithful caregivers, and the staff of Amara Hospice in Edinburg. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to animal rescues; Laurie P. Andrews PAWS Center in Edinburg is suggested. The family will receive friends for a memorial service at First Baptist Church of McAllen on Saturday, April



13th, at 1:00 pm followed by a reception. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 7, 2019