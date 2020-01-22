|
Harlingen - Camila V. Avila 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was 99 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Avila, Sr.; son, Rafael Avila, Jr.; 2 grandsons, Jaime Huerta, Jr. and Joseph Martinez; 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Camila leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory 6 children; Genoveva Martinez (Ismael), Aurelia Perez (Alfredo), Estella Martinez (Antonio), Juan Avila (Lupita), Roman Avila (Leticia), Jovita Huerta (Jaime); 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 2 brothers, Erasmo & Santos Velasquez and 3 sisters, Petra Gonzalez, Paula Garza and Dominga Cruz.
Despite her large family Camila always made time for everyone and made sure everyone was fed before herself. She had a big heart and made many sacrifices to provide a warm and loving home for her family.
Visitation will begin Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday January 23, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 pm for a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
The Avila family would like to express their thanks to her providers, Ofelia Colunga & Lidia Hernandez; Vicki Roy home health staff, CIMA Hospice nurses, Father Ernesto Medina & Father Luis Roberto; Chaplain Juan Carlos and Eucharistic Ministers Chon & Bartola Sanitallan for their compassion, care, kindness and prayers.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 22, 2020