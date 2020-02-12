Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Camilla Grace Ashton


2020 - 2020
Camilla Grace Ashton Obituary
Harlingen - Camilla Grace Ashton entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Monday morning, February 10, 2020, 19 days after she was born on January 22, 2020.

Camilla is survived by her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, parents, William Ashton & Alyssa Castillo Ashton; maternal grandparents, Paul & Mary Castillo; paternal grandparents, William Ashton & Magdalena Salas; maternal great grandparents, Erasmo & Cecilia Resendez; paternal great grandparents, Eva Castillo, Alfreda Ashton, & Nicolas Salas, aunts, Ashley (Rey) Soto, Amanda (Adrian) Rodriguez, & Angelica (Ralph) Silva, and cousins, Hudson, Joaquin, Ethan, Alyvia, & Adyson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 12, 2020
