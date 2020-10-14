Laguna Vista - Candace M. Domingnani, 63, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at a hospital in Harlingen.
Candace was born on August 21, 1957 in St. Paul, MN. She was a former resident of California and had been a resident of the Laguna Vista area for the past several years.
She is survived by her mother, Elaine Okeefe of Laguna Vista and her sons, Lorenzo (Dixie) of San Benito and Gianni of San Antonio, TX.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.