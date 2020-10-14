1/1
Candace M. Domingnani
1957 - 2020
Laguna Vista - Candace M. Domingnani, 63, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at a hospital in Harlingen.

Candace was born on August 21, 1957 in St. Paul, MN. She was a former resident of California and had been a resident of the Laguna Vista area for the past several years.

She is survived by her mother, Elaine Okeefe of Laguna Vista and her sons, Lorenzo (Dixie) of San Benito and Gianni of San Antonio, TX.

No services will be held at this time.

You are invited to leave a memory or sign her guestbook at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
