La Feria - Candelario C. Rivera, age 88, of La Feria, Texas went on to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday September 21, 2019. Candelario was born February 2, 1931 to + Federica Contreras and + Pedro Rivera.
At 88 years, Candelario lived a long and blessed life with 4 generations surviving him. Born February 2, 1931 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, he came to the U.S. at around age 15 where he then met his loving wife, Esther Garcia; in the grueling cotton fields they found love. Candelario and Esther eventually married on May 22, 1955 and had 9 beautiful children in La Feria, Tx. Together they worked as migrant farm workers, where Candelario was employed, until he retired. Candelario was not only a strong and hardworking man, but also a beautiful, joyful soul who always said hello with a smile and goodbye with "Dios los bendiga." Living true to his name, Candelario brought joy and light to his family and everyone he crossed paths with. Candelario lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed birthday parties, music, and dancing where he could always be spotted wearing his cowboy hat
Candelario is survived by; son Daniel Rivera (Beva); son Candelario R. (Lupita) Rivera; daughter Matilda (Guadalupe) Villarreal; daughter Rosa M. (Guadalupe Jr.) Garcia; daughter Lisa (Isidro) Rodriguez; daughter Esther (+Javier) Flores; son Pete (Carmen) Rivera; and daughter Josie Rivera. Candelario also leaves behind 32 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren who will forever cherish his memory.
Candelario was preceded in death by his wife + Ester G. Rivera; father + Pedro Rivera and mother + Federica Contreras; son +Raul E. Rivera
A visitation for Candelario was held Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral Mass will occur Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier, burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Rivera family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 24, 2019