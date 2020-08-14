Harlingen - CaraLynn Pearson was living in Harlingen at the time of her passing on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Harlingen to Frank and Pearl Matz on November 30, 1943.CaraLynn worked in many different fields throughout her life, including owning her own business, Party Time Liquors. She enjoyed meeting and getting to know all of her customers and was thrilled the day that Kenny Rogers walked into her store! She loved cooking for others and working in her yard. She had quite the green thumb! She was a big fan of the Harlingen Cardinals, the Texas Aggies, the Dallas Cowboys and Elvis Presley.CaraLynn is survived by her brother Frank (Linda) Matz, her children Mike (Candi) Meyer, Penni (Mitch) McCormick, her grandchildren Maxwell Meyer, AJ Meyer, Davis Eubanks and Colin Eubanks, 5 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, Glenn Meyer, her second husband, Joel "Corky" Pearson, her sisters Marianne Brons and Harriet Matz, her brother in law Tommy Brons and 3 nephews and her faithful companion, Spicy.Due to COVID, the family will be having a private service. Those wishing to do so, may make contributions to the Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky Avenue, Harlingen, Texas, 78550.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.