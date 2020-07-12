1/1
Carl A. Hensz Jr.
1959 - 2020
Harlingen - Carl Allen Hensz, Jr. 12.15.1959 - 07.08.2020

With unimaginable sadness, we announce the passing of Allen. A father, Pawpaw, husband, son, brother, and friend to many. He excelled at each of those roles.

Allen was born and raised in Harlingen. He always said there was no place he would rather be. He graduated from Harlingen High in 1978. He played varsity football - he was a terror on the field - and raised cattle in the FFA. Allen attended Texas A&I in Kingsville. He was a well-respected self-employed Texas Real Estate Appraiser for nearly 40 years. Allen coached basketball and baseball, as well as VP and President of the Harlingen National Bronco League for many years.

Allen enjoyed taking Anna Dancing at the Elks. He was a self-proclaimed Margarita Master. His idea of a perfect weekend was spending time at Notch Ranch with his dad, son, and family. Allen would brag about the mission work Justin provided in China. He was beyond proud of Colby and the outstanding man he has become. Heidi, or Pee-Wee as he called her, was his challenge from day one - though they shared a fun and loving father-daughter relationship. Allen loved his grandbabies and every moment he shared with them. He always wanted to be a Pawpaw.

The goober would check the obituaries daily and say "Just checking to make sure my name isn't in there." Sadly, this day has come, leaving his loved ones with broken hearts, fond memories, and great stories to share.

Allen is survived by his parents Carl Hensz (Dutch Richards) and Ann Scheiner (John), his wife Anna, his children Justin Hensz (Chen-Chen), Colby Hensz (Karen), and Heidi Heineken (Daniel), his grandchildren Jackson & Riley Heineken and Mia Hensz, his sisters Janie Gallagher (Bob), and Pam Duffy (Steve). - We all love you greatly.

Memorial contributions may be made to his grandchildren's college fund. Visit: gofundme.com and search Allen Hensz Memorial Fund.

Visitation and Funeral at Rudy Garza Funeral Home - Visitation Monday 7/13 from 2p - 8p. Funeral Tuesday 7/14 at 10am at the funeral home. Graveside service to immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria, TX.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
