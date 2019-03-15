|
|
San Benito, TX - Carl Frank Schroeder, 83, of San Benito, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kenneth Schroeder, John Schroeder, Cindy (Mickey) Watson, and Mike Schroeder; as well as his siblings, Harold (Peggy) Schroeder and Lois Bohot.
Visitation will begin Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
Visitation will continue on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 181 E. Wood Ave. in Raymondville, Texas. Interment will follow at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Carl Frank Schroeder at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 15, 2019